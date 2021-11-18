$5 Million Donation Made To Prairie View A&M University Students

Photo: Prairie View A&M University

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (November 17, 2021) – Charles H. Butt, chairman of H-E-B, has donated $5 million to create scholarships for Prairie View A&M University students from public high schools in Texas.



The $5 million gift will provide a permanent endowment to support students today and in the coming years. Initially generating approximately $200,000 a year for scholarships, the fund will grow significantly in coming years, making even more available to support students.

“Charles Butt has been amazingly generous to our university. He has shown time and time again that he genuinely cares about the opportunities afforded to students at PV. We are indebted to him for his grace and his humanity,” Ruth Simmons, president of PVAMU, commented.

Butt has focused much of his philanthropy on education, creating scholarships to support the training of public school teachers; launching the Holdsworth Center to support the leadership of schools and districts; creating Raise Your Hand Texas to advocate for support for public education; building a campus on Lake Austin to afford public school educators a professional development environment that reflects the importance of their role in society.

Click here to read more.